Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to “Strong-Buy”

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building apart from helping the company to capitalize on the increasingly lucrative technology-based gaming market. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days.”

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. The business had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Equities analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 236,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

