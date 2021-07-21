Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to Hold

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Shares of GH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,396 shares of company stock worth $13,858,903. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Guardant Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

