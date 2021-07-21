Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) to “Hold”

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.99 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $100.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 103.39%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,500,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

