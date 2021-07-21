Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LIND opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

