Zacks Investment Research Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to Sell

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Read More: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.