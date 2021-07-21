Zacks Investment Research Lowers GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo’s new and specialty products like Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca are driving sales, making up for a decline in Established Pharmaceuticals due to generic erosion. Glaxo has made significant progress in its pipeline. Several new drug/line extension approvals are expected in 2021, which should boost the top line in the long term. However, generic competition for key drug, Advair, is hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. Lower demand amid the pandemic hurt sales of key vaccine, Shingrix. A recovery is expected in the second half. Its shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of the Q2 earnings release. Glaxo has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

