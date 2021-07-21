Zacks Investment Research Lowers ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

CHX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $3,320,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 945,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 144,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

