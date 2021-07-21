Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

TLTZY stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.04 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 28.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

