Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) to Strong Sell

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $34.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NLS Pharmaceutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

