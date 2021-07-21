Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. 208,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,962. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

