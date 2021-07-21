Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $449,720.56. Insiders sold 72,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.