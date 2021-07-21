Zacks Investment Research Downgrades agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Hold

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

AGL traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 12,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. Equities analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

