Zacks: Brokerages Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($4.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of VYNE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 121,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.