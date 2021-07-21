Zacks: Brokerages Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($4.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of VYNE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 121,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

