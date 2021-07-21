Zacks: Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

VTGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 1,249,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,813. The stock has a market cap of $526.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.88. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 614,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 619,022 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

