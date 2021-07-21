Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce $218.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.70 million and the lowest is $216.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $873.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,468,000 after acquiring an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $4,665,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 41.2% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 242.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

