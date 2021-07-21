Zacks: Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.76. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 728.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

Shares of ARGO opened at $51.17 on Friday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 4,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

