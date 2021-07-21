Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post sales of $56.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.58 million to $57.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $235.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.40 million to $235.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $281.74 million, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 26,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,664,101.44. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,568 shares of company stock worth $7,218,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.62. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

