Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,007 shares of company stock worth $7,686,888. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.71. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,129. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $938.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,791.26 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

