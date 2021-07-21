Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Million

Brokerages predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post $3.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $6.01 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 279.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $24.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.23 million, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $56.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.30. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,361,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.