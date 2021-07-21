Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post sales of $160.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix posted sales of $119.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $630.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Calix has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

