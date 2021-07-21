Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $137.02. 763,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $91.48 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

