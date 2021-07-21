Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $726.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE:OVV traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 79,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

