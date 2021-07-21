YOUengine Market Cap Reaches $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013746 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.76 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

