Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Yellow Cake stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.40). 914,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.86. The stock has a market cap of £399.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 291 ($3.80).
Yellow Cake Company Profile
