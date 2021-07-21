Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.40). 914,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.86. The stock has a market cap of £399.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 291 ($3.80).

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.