yearn.finance II Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012264 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.14 or 0.00748592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

