Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

CSFB reissued their outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.28.

YRI stock opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

