Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol Sells 5,595 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE XYL opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $71.87 and a one year high of $121.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Xylem by 24.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Xylem by 4.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Xylem by 5.2% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 22,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Xylem by 1,745.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

