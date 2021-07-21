Xuez (XUEZ) Hits Market Cap of $65,720.26

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $65,720.26 and approximately $42,542.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,097,870 coins and its circulating supply is 4,131,436 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

