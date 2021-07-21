XMON Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 41.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. XMON has a market cap of $1.64 million and $111,958.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMON has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $1,097.81 or 0.03413094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00103579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00145152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,152.19 or 0.99961163 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.