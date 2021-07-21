XIO (XIO) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One XIO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

