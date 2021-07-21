Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Hits $6.17 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $31,675.57 or 0.99923103 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.17 billion and $259.34 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009749 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,675 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

