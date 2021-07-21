Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Richard Harry Sauer Sells 2,469 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $230.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.11 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.