Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $206.78

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $206.78, but opened at $219.82. Winmark shares last traded at $217.40, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $804.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

