Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $157.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

