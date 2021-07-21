Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $81.52 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.05.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

