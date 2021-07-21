William J. Lansing Sells 16,666 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $533.30 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 117,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,332,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.