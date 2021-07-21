Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,846,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,688. The company has a market capitalization of $500.93 million, a PE ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24. Willdan Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

