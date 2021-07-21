Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

