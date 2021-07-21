WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 866,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 397,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

