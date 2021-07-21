Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits Market Cap of $5.69 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $640.08 or 0.02020596 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $86,281.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00101703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00144729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,613.21 or 0.99796083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

