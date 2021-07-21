Western Asset Mortgage Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 19,972 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,139% compared to the average volume of 892 put options.
Shares of WMC stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1,242.58, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 887.4% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 194,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
