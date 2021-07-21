Western Asset Mortgage Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 19,972 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,139% compared to the average volume of 892 put options.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1,242.58, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 887.4% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 194,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

