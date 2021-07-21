Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE:SBI opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
