Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:SBI opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

