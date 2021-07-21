Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
WIW opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02.
