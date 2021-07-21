Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

WIW opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

