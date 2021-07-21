Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.25.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

