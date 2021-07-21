Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

NYSE:WAL opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

