Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Down 3%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.40. 7,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

