WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WLYYF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $5.89 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

