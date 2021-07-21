Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

