Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE: MSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

7/3/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

7/2/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,086 in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after buying an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after buying an additional 53,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after buying an additional 271,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

