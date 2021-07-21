Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for South Plains Financial (SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/17/2021 – South Plains Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

7/15/2021 – South Plains Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

7/9/2021 – South Plains Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

7/8/2021 – South Plains Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

6/30/2021 – South Plains Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,603. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $425.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

